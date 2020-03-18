Selangor police launch Op Covid-19 to ensure public adhere to movement control order

A general view of the deserted Aeon Mall in Shah Alam as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, 18 Mac — Selangor police today launched an operation codenamed “Op Covid-19” to ensure the people in the state adhere to the movement control order which came into effect from today until March 31.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the operation which began at 8 pm today would focus on popular spots throughout the state especially in major cities,” he told a press conference here today.

Fadzi said all district police headquarters statewide had also been instructed to conduct roadblocks at their respective areas to ensure that people would not leave their homes without a valid reason.

He said during the early phase of the operation, police focus on giving advice instead of taking action against those who fail to adhere to the order in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988.

“For the time being, we will focus on disseminating accurate information about the movement control order to clear any confusion that may arise among them,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced that Malaysia would be placed under a nationwide movement control order from March 18 to 31 to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

The order, among others entails comprehensive restriction on movements and public gatherings, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities. — Bernama