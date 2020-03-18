Kuching mayor issues warning to hawkers who allow customers to dine in despite Covid-19 prohibition

Kuching South City Council mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng talks to customers having their breakfast at the Kenyalang Park Hawker Centre March 18, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, March 18 — Mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Datuk Wee Hong Seng today warned that the City Council will order the closure of all hawkers centres within its jurisdiction if they continue to flout the restricted movement order implemented nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He issued the warning when he made a surprise check at the Kenyalang Park Hawker Centre here this morning after he received pictures of people having their breakfast.

“If the same issue continues tomorrow, then the City Council will consider temporarily closing all hawker centres within the its jurisdiction,” Wee said on his Facebook page.

He warned hawkers that they cannot allow their customers to sit and have their meals as stipulated under the movement control order announced by the federal government and the policy directive issued by the state government.

Wee said traders can only sell food for customers to take home.

“I reminded the hawkers that they can only do takeaways, not allowing people to sit at the hawker centre,” he said.

Wee has won the praises of social media users for going to the ground to personally investigate information from the public.

“Proud of you, mayor,” said a Facebook user, while another told the mayor to keep his good work.

Another Facebook user suggested that the mayor bring some of his enforcement officers to go down with him

Last night, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg warned eating outlets and hawker centres that they must not allow their customers to sit and eat at their premises.

He said they can only prepare takeaway food and drinks for their customers from March 18 to 31 while the movement control order is in force.



