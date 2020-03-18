Johor state govt seeking green light from Putrajaya to reopen Singapore border

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad (second from left) said the state government will request for a special dispensation in reopening its borders for certain categories of Malaysians working in Singapore. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 18 — The Johor government will request for a special dispensation to reopen its borders for certain categories of Malaysians working in Singapore, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.



He said the categories exempted will include those with work passes issued by both Singapore and Malaysia, students studying in Singapore, technicians, specialists, those involved in logistics, transportation drivers, foreigners and also Singaporeans living in Johor.



“With the dispensation, the state government will also implement more stringent health checks on both sides of the border crossing.



“This will be part of the mitigation plan in an effort to tackle the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease,” said Hasni after chairing a state executive council meeting held in Kota Iskandar here today.



Hasni, however, pointed out that social visitors and tourists will not be exempted from the special dispensation.

MORE TO COME