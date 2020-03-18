Body of country’s first Covid-19 fatality safely buried

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — The body of a 34-year-old Malaysian man, one of the first two Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the country yesterday, was safely buried at a Muslim cemetery here at about 9pm.

The remains of the victim arrived from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) at 8.16pm.

At 8.45pm, about 10 men dressed in personal protective gear carried his remains on a stretcher.

No one including the media was allowed near the cemetery until the funeral was completed.

The man was diagnosed with a fever on March 5, and received treatment at Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru on March 12 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

His condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit before his death today. — Bernama