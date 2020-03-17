Selangor State Assembly sitting postponed in line with movement control order

Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim (pic) said the postponement was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and agreed by all the assemblymen.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 17 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, scheduled for two weeks beginning yesterday, is postponed in line with the Movement Control Order that will commence tomorrow.

Speaker Ng Suee Lim said the postponement was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and agreed by all the assemblymen.

“Although we only sit for two days, we have settled all state government’s matters including six motions.

“The sitting today was shortened to half a day as all the assemblymen agreed to approve the motions tabled and did not debate on the motions,” he told the media at the DUN lobby, here, today.

Ng said among the motions passed during the short sitting were thanking the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for his address at the opening of the assembly and appointment of the Selangor Water Resource Special Select Committee.

Earlier, Amirudin while proposing the motion for postponement, said the measure was taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia would be placed under the Movement Control Order effective tomorrow until March 31.

The order was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Police Act 1967, that entails comprehensive restriction on movements and public gatherings throughout the country including religious, sports, social and cultural activities.

The Selangor DUN sitting is postponed to another date to be fixed later. — Bernama