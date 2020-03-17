On Twitter, senior minister Azmin seeks to calm Malaysians jittery over Covid-19 shutdown

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali he believed the country’s healthcare infrastructure would be able to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed his confidence in Malaysians’ ability to overcome the crisis of a two-week restriction of movement order prompted by the country’s worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

Azmin also said he believed the country’s healthcare infrastructure would be able to cope with the pandemic.

“We need to stand shoulder to shoulder and work hand in glove to overcome any challenges posed by the pandemic. To quote Winston Churchill, ‘Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves’.

“Come what may, the government will ensure the welfare of the people will not be compromised,” he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday an unprecedented two-week compulsory shutdown of all non-essential services that will begin tomorrow.

However, the dearth of accompanying details in the announcement prompted Malaysians to scramble and stock up in preparation for the unknown.

Malaysians took to panic buying this morning, leading several supermarket chains to plead with consumers to refrain from doing so by explaining that supplies were adequate so long as people did not hoard.

Supermarkets and other retailers selling essential goods are not affected by the order.

Local individual movement is also not restricted but mass gatherings are prohibited.