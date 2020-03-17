IGP: Counters to settle traffic summons, police-related licences closed during two-week shutdown

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (centre) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Counters at police stations to settle traffic summons and apply for licences under the jurisdiction of the police nationwide will be closed during the period of the movement control order, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

The inspector-general of police said this was in line with the order to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

“If there is an urgent need to settle the summons, for example, if they are blacklisted, they can look to settle it online.

“If it still cannot be solved, they are advised to communicate with the respective stations or district police chiefs to try and solve the issue,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said counters will reopen on April 1 once the movement control order ends.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced a government order effective from midnight that would require Malaysians to stop all public gatherings and shut down any non-essential businesses and stores, with only places selling daily necessities and essential services such as transportation, food supply, health, pharmacies, banking and utilities allowed to continue operations.