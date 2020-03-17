IGP clarifies none of his officers have tested positive for Covid-19

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador clarified today that none of his officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with some still within their 14-day self-quarantine period.

“As for PDRM, not one officer has tested positive (for Covid-19), only those put under quarantine,” he said during a press conference today.

Abdul Hamid said that seven senior officers, 34 rank and file, and two administrative owners were screened for the virus.

“However, one of the senior ranked officers, eight rank and file and one administrative staff have already been released and allowed to go home,” he said, adding that the rest were still under medical observation.

Abdul Hamid did not confirm which hospital the officers are at, nor under what circumstances were they suspected to have contracted the virus.

This came after reports surfaced claiming three senior officers in Selangor were placed under quarantine over suspicion of contracting Covid-19.

Sources were quoted in reports as saying one of the officers was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital with two others placed under home quarantine.

The three officers were said to have come into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19, supposedly during prayers at a mosque in the state several days ago.