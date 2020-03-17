Covid-19: Sabah issues temporary immigration ban on non-Sabahans

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said all government premises will also be closed except those providing essential services.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 17 — The Sabah government has announced an immigration order preventing the entry of non-Sabahans into the state, to be implemented throughout the 14-day period of the Movement Control Order announced by the Federal government last night, and which takes effect tomorrow.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the ban of all non-Sabahans through entry points for air, sea and land travellers, would apply except in reference to individuals approved by the state government and who have received certification from health authorities that they are free of Covid-19.

“The ban on the entry of all foreign tourists and visitors to Sabah is also in effect, along with a ban on overseas travel for all Sabahans. Those who have just returned from overseas are required to undergo health screening, as well as self-isolation for a 14-day period,” he said, in a media statement issued today.

Also to take effect is a complete state-wide ban on public gatherings including religious, sporting, social and cultural activities.

“In order for this ban to take effect, all places of worship and business premies must close except for supermarkets, public markets, groceries, and convenience stores which sell essential items,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said all government premises will also be closed except those providing essential services.

On March 12, the state government had activated the State Disaster Management Committee headed by the State Secretary.

“District-level disaster management committees have also been activated and are chaired by the district officers,” he added. — Bernama