Covid-19: King decrees all Malaysians to obey movement control order

Ar-Rahman Pantai Baru Mosque is temporarily closed to counteract the Covid-19 outbreak, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed all Malaysians to obey the movement control order announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and to give full cooperation in containing the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The order will take effect from tomorrow until March 31.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty, nevertheless, said that the people should face the situation calmly to help the government and the relevant authorities tackle the situation effectively.

“His Majesty urges the people not to take the movement control lightly. The people were also asked to follow the guidelines and preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health because this is our mutual responsibility to ensure safety and wellbeing of our families, our communities and our beloved country,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Negara today.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also viewed seriously the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which was recorded at 553 yesterday and had placed his full trust in the government and the authorities to discharge their duties in containing the spread of the disease. — Bernama