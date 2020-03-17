Covid-19: In phone call with Muhyiddin, Singapore PM Lee assured of uninterrupted flow of goods and food supply

People buy food at a supermarket amid fears of a disruption in supplies after Malaysia announced the closure of its borders following the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singapore is relieved that the 14-day movement control order that comes into force in Malaysia at midnight tonight will not affect the flow of goods and food supplies between the two countries.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a post on his Facebook account that he was given an assurance on the matter over the phone by Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

“I told him that I understood the reasons why he (Muhyiddin) had made this move (movement control order), and wished Malaysia success in containing the (Covid-19) outbreak.

“I was happy to hear his reassurance that the flow of goods and cargo between Singapore and Malaysia, including food supplies, would continue,” Lee wrote.

Muhyiddin last night declared that Malaysia will be placed under a nationwide movement control order from March 18 to March 31 to combat Covid-19.

Lee said Malaysians living in Johor but working in Singapore will have to comply with the order.

“This will prevent them from commuting daily, at least for the time being. We are, therefore, working out arrangements with our companies to help these Malaysian workers stay in Singapore temporarily, if they would like to do so,” he said.

Lee said he and Muhyiddin also agreed to appoint senior ministers on both sides — Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri — to coordinate the responses to the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly “on measures where both countries can work together, or where the actions of one country will affect the other”.

“They are already in touch, but it may take a couple of days for arrangements to be worked out and to settle down,” he said. — Bernama