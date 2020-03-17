Covid-19: Do not bring family to buy essential goods, warns NSC

Shoppers shopping for groceries at a Giant hypermarket in Shah Alam March 17, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — There is no restriction on individuals going out to buy essential goods when the Movement Control Order comes into effect from March 18 to 31 throughout the country but they are not allowed to bring their family members along.

National Security Council (NSC) Maritime Sovereignty Division director Roselin Rajab said the order was aimed at reducing the movement of people in public places in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

"There is no problem if you want to buy daily necessities but do not bring the entire family and children for the chore. Just go out alone,” he told reporters after a special Covid-19 Meeting between Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah with media editors here today.

In terms of surveillance, Roselin said the authorities would be monitoring to ensure there is no assembly or gathering at public places.

“If we come across people meeting in a place, they will be told to return home,” he said.

On transit flights at the country’s airports, Roselin said these passengers would not be allowed to come out of the terminal.

“As they are on transit, the passengers would not be allowed come out of the terminal. This is because, they have not entered the country so long as they do not pass the Immigration checkpoint,” he said.

The Movement Control Order was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday to prevent the virus from infecting more people. — Bernama