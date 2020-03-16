Police nab 12 men, seize contraband cigarettes worth RM5m

Police seized contraband cigarettes worth RM5 million in two separate raids in the Klang Valley. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police seized contraband cigarettes worth RM5 million in two separate raids in the Klang Valley, this week.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in the first raid conducted Friday, police seized smuggled cigarettes worth RM1.7 million and detained eight local men, aged between 24 and 53 years in Jinjang.

“The police also seized three lorries, three vans and a Toyota Alphard multi purpose vehicle (MPV), worth RM450,000.

“The suspects have been remanded for three days for further investigation and one has a criminal record,” he said in a statement here today.

In the second raid, four local men, aged between 37 and 42 years were detained on suspicion of being involved with the distribution of contraband cigarettes worth RM3.3 millions in Kepong here on Saturday.

Two lorries valued at RM18,000 were seized in the operation and the suspects have been remanded for four days.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Custom Act 1967. — Bernama