Covid-19: USM conducts online lectures

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) will conduct online lectures beginning from today, in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. — Picture courtesy of A. Haikal Ruslan/Google Map

GEORGE TOWN, March 16 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) will conduct online lectures beginning from today, in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Its vice-chancellor Prof Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan said the students would be informed on details of the online learning by the dean of their respective schools soon.

“With the shift, lecturers and students will certainly raise several questions. The move is among the 16 initiatives that have been implemented to safeguard the well-being and safety of the university community to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Faisal Rafiq said USM had also set up a crisis committee specially for Covid-19 for prevention and management of the disease while the university’s Pusat Sejahtera has begun distributing sanitisers at lecture halls but the stock would only last until the end of April.

All seminars, workshops, gatherings and visits which have been scheduled will have to be postponed until further notice.

“In the event of a meeting involving over 25 people which cannot be avoided, Pusat Sejahtera will be mobilised to scan body temperature and take other preventive measures,” he said.

He said students and USM staff are prohibited from going abroad on official matters adding that the university has urged that all domestic official trips be postponed and replaced with other alternative measures such as working via online communication.

For unofficial or personal trips, USM urged the university’s community to seek possibilities of postponing their travel plans. — Bernama