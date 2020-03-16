Covid-19: Temperature screening a must at all Immigration offices

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Members of the public who have dealings with Immigration offices nationwide will be subjected to body temperature screenings in a bid to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the screenings will be conducted at the main lobby of the offices as the other entrances will be closed.

“For now, the operating hours for Immigration counters will remain the same, but we will limit the number of people allowed in,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department today issued its personnel and officers with an infographic on preventive steps to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the infographic, each personnel and officer is advised to wear a mask and for every section in the department to create a body temperature screening mechanism for its staff as well as to keep a record of the readings. — Bernama