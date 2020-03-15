Islamic legal viewpoints on Covid-19 to be presented to Agong

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is pictured at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The viewpoints of Islamic jurisprudence in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and state rulers before obtaining consent for further action.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the viewpoints were gathered when the National Council for Islamic Affairs Fatwa Committee meeting was convened today as decreed by the Agong.

“The Fatwa committee members also examined the legal studies tabled by Dr Aizam Mas’od, director of the Fatwa al-Zuhaili Research and Management Centre, Federal Territory Mufti’s Office,” he said in a statement today.

The meeting chaired by the Fatwa Committee chairman Datuk Zahidi Wan Teh was attended by all state muftis and representatives, State Islamic Religious Department directors as well as State Islamic Religious Council representatives.

Also present were Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman who gave updates of the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham on his official Facebook today said he also held a discussion on COVID-19 infection among the tabligh members who attended the recent convention with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Sri Petaling Mosque management.

He said among issues raised was the COVID-19 current situation, particularly on the cluster related to tabligh members and steps taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as well as the mosque.

“The mosque management will assist and work closely with MOH and JAKIM to continue to be in contact with the tabligh members to ensure that all involved would go for health examination and screening,” he said.

The discussion held through video conferencing was between Dr Noor Hisham with deputy director-general (Medical) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon representing MOH and Jakim’s deputy director-general (Policy) Hakimah Yusuf who is also acting director-general and Aziz Muhammad .

Dr Noor Hisham also urged those who attended the recent tabligh rally to contact the nearest District Health Office for further action.

Participants at the tabligh convention will be placed under surveillance and observation under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 for a period of 14 days from the last day of the gathering held at the Sri Petaling Mosque or last contact with a COVID-19 positive case whichever is later.

As at noon today, 190 new COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the cumulative number in the country to 428 cases. According to preliminary investigations, most of the new cases are linked to the cluster involving the tabligh assembly at the mosque. — Bernama