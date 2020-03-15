Covid-19: Transport Minister to bring airlines woes to Cabinet

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks at a press conference on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he will bring the problems facing Malaysia’s airline industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic to the Cabinet meeting next week to find a resolution.

Malay daily Sinar Harian said the newly minted transport minister is currently collecting data to ensure proper planning.

“Up to 63 per cent of MAS flights have been cancelled. We have also seen as much as 70 per cent of Air Asia and Malindo Air flights cancelled due to this pandemic.

“We are now collecting all data collectively to discuss this issue in the Cabinet,” he reportedly said.

He pointed out that the airline industry is not the only one affected as any sectors involved in the industry are also facing problems.

Wee said that airport vendors and businesses located there are complaining of a lack of sales because there are not many passengers disembarking or embarking on flights anymore.

At the same time, the MCA president also called for all parties to cooperate and help the government in overcoming the Covid-19 problem.

“We are deliberating the problem. Many have requested government assistance. However, in this scenario we must face it together,” said Wee.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a slowdown in demand for air travel forcing a few regional airlines to take drastic measures to reduce its impact.