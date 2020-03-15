Covid-19: Management of Manjung mosques, surau urged to conduct disinfection

A mosque official reading the Quran while awaiting the time for Asar prayer at the Al-Munawwarah Mosque in Shah Alam , March 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, March 15 — The Perak Health Department has urged the management of mosques and ‘surau’ in the Manjung district to carry out disinfection activities following the classification of two individuals from the area as COVID-19 Patients-Under-Investigation (PUI).

“They are only suspected cases but preventive action must be taken,” department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said in a statement issued today.

Dr Ding was commenting in response to WhatsApp messages circulating since yesterday that the two cases in Manjung were said to be participants of the ‘tabligh’ (religious outreach) rally held on Feb 28 at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile in KUALA TERENGGANU, all mosques and surau in the state have been encouraged to take the initiative to conduct disinfection activities to curb the spread of the virus.

Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) commissioner Mat Azmi Arshad said although the state had yet to record any cases, implementing preventive measures was very important.

“Besides that, it is hoped that the management of all mosques and surau are more observant of the congregation, advising those who are not healthy to go for a health check-up immediately,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On the closure of a ‘madrasah’ (religious school) in Kuala Terengganu allegedly due to COVID-19, he said members of the public need not panic as the authorities had taken appropriate action. — Bernama