Covid-19: MACC enhances preventive measures

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has enhanced measures for COVID-19 prevention implemented at all its offices across the country.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (management and professionalism) Datuk Junipah Wandi said among others, the commission had provided disinfectant liquid at the entrances of all its offices and premises.

Any officers or staff who have a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celcius would be asked to go the hospital, she said.

“We also issued a directive that those who have just returned from overseas are required to go for a health check at the Ministry of Health-designated hospitals.

“If they have a fever, flu and cough, even though it is not confirmed as COVID-19, they will be asked to undergo self-quarantine,” she told Bernama here today.

The World Health Organization had, on March 11, declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Malaysia, as at noon today reported 428 positive cases. — Bernama