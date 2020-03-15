Covid-19: Give priority to welfare of employees, says Saravanan

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan advised employer toprioritises the welfare of employees during the COVID-19 situation. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Human Resources Ministry has advised employers, including Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), to take action which prioritises the welfare of employees in the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that among the action that needs to be taken, is adherence to provisions of employment law, collective agreements and codes of conduct.

Apart from that, employers must also continue to engage with their staff to inform them of the latest developments regarding the coronavirus.

“At a meeting with the MAB management on March 11, the ministry was informed that several preliminary steps had been taken since the COVID-19 outbreak, including a briefing by the company’s chief executive officer to all employees via the eVoice system and engagement sessions on March 10,” Saravanan said in a statement today.

He said MAB informed the ministry that it would freeze all new recruitment processes and promotions, while encouraging staff to voluntarily take three months of unpaid leave or five days of unpaid leave per month over a three-month period.

The ministry was also informed that MAB believed there was no need to retrench workers for now, and that such a move would be a last-resort measure.

Saravanan added that the ministry would continue to monitor and advise employers on the steps to be taken to look after the welfare of employees in the midst of the COVID-19 situation. This was to ensure a healthy and conducive working environment, without jeopardising the welfare of employees and the company’s survival, he said. — Bernama