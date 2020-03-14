Stop giving excuses, get yourselves screened for Covid-19, Perlis mufti tells tabligh members

Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin urged tabligh members from Perlis who attended a gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque to undergo health check-ups to ensure that the Covid-19 infection did not continue to spread. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, March 14 — Some tabligh (Islamic movement) members from Perlis who attended a gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur last month gave several excuses when they were asked to undergo health screening.

Perlis Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin in a posting through his Facebook page said in fact, he was informed they have yet to go for the screening as they believe the disease is from Allah and if they are infected it is His will, so they will just have to accept it.

“Some also argued that a mosque is a sacred place and they will be protected, fear nothing but Allah or that they will die a martyr and many other excuses,” he said.

As such, he urged them to undergo health check-ups to ensure the infection did not continue to spread.

Mohd Asri said it is unfair to burden the Health Ministry further in hunting down the tabligh members to get them screened.

“Give your cooperation, think of the other Muslims and non-Muslims. Do not go to mosques until you have been confirmed healthy,” he added. — Bernama