Police arrests Bangladeshi who ignores warnings against offering bribe

A Bangladeshi man was arrested for attempting to bribe police personnel with RM5,000, as an inducement to free his friend who is in police custody for having smuggled cigarettes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A Bangladeshi man was arrested for attempting to bribe police personnel with RM5,000, as an inducement to free his friend who is in police custody for having smuggled cigarettes.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the 32-year-old suspect, was detained at the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters (IPD) at 10.24pm yesterday.

He said the suspect had turned up to discuss his friend’s detention before trying to bribe the police on duty by taking out some money.

The policeman then warned the suspect that he could be arrested for his action, but the warning went unheeded.

“The complainant (police personnel) warned him again on the offence of giving a bribe and then seized the RM5,000 cash before arresting the suspect,” he told Bernama today.

Arsad said the case was being investigated under Section 21(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009. — Bernama