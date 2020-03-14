Najib: This is not a BN or Muafakat government

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said many don’t understand that PN is not a Muafakat Nasional or Barisan Nasional government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the government of the day was the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitionl and not Barisan Nasional or Muafakat Nasional.

He said this was why Umno was not giving its unconditional support to the administration.

“Many don’t understand that PN is not a Muafakat Nasional or Barisan Nasional government.

“Therefore, our support for the PN government has limits,” he said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Najib’s post likely came amid cries from fellow party members who expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of Umno MPs in the Cabinet.

“This is why the Umno president, deputy president and Umno Youth chief are not part of today’s cabinet.

“We are only here to defend the PN government until the 15th general election,” he added.

Among those who voiced their discontent include Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Pengerang MP, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Tajuddin said the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as a senior minister in the new Cabinet made him and others uncomfortable, while Mohamad who is the latest to join the unhappy voices said the appointments were unjust.