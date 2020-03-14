Health D-G: 33 Covid-19 patients discharged until March 13

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says 33 of Malaysia’s positive Covid-19 cases have made a full recovery and allowed to return home as of yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― Thirty-three of Malaysia’s positive Covid-19 cases have made a full recovery and allowed to return home as of yesterday (March 13), said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his official twitter today, he advised participants of a “tabligh” assembly held last Feb 27 to March 1 at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling with symptoms of sickness to not join mosque congregation for prayers, including the Friday prayer, until they have been confirmed healthy.

He also urged the management of mosques and surau to take necessary preventive measures and ensure cleanliness of the premises.

It is recommended that they clean the carpet, doors and railings of the mosques and surau often using detergent and disinfectant, he said.

He also seek their cooperation to track down among their congregation those who attended the “tabligh” at the Sri Petaling mosque and to advise them to go for health screening.

Yesterday, Bernama reported 39 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally to 197 cases as of noon. ― Bernama