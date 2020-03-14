Body of Thai fisherman found near jetty in Pahang

Police said the body of a Thai fisherman who fell into the sea while loading items from a boat at the Kampung Peramu jetty here yesterday was found today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, March 14 — The body of a Thai fisherman who fell into the sea while loading items from a boat at the Kampung Peramu jetty here yesterday was found today.

Kuantan district chief police ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body of Asri Hama, 33, from Narathiwat, Thailand was discovered at 7.40am, some 300 metres from where he fell.

“The victim’s body was found by a squid factory worker near the jetty and investigations found no trace of bruises on the body.

“A friend of the victim claimed that his mouth had been foaming when the incident happened at 12.15am, and we learnt that the victim had been suffering from seizures in the past 10 years,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the victim’s friend told police that he tried to save the victim but failed due to high tide. — Bernama