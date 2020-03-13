Tawau man who attended Sri Petaling religious gathering diagnosed with Covid-19

A health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point in the international arrivals terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — An individual who participated in a ‘tabligh’ gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur has tested positive for Covid-19.

Astro Awani reported tonight that the 58-year-old man, who was admitted to Tawau Hospital on March 10 after suffering from a fever, cough and breathing difficulties, had been diagnosed with the disease.

He also had interacted with one of the Bruneian participants at the gathering who has since tested positive for Covid-19, the report added.

The event took place from February 29 to March 1.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Tawau Health Department told Astro Awani that the man’s entire family have been quarantined at home as a precautionary measure.

The rep also urged the public not to panic as the situation is under control and that preventive measures would be carried out.

Bernama reported earlier tonight that 173 tabligh participants underwent Covid-19 testing at the Tawau Health Clinic today, with the remainder in the midst of being traced by the authorities.