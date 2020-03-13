PM: Mass gatherings, including religious events, to be cancelled or postponed until April 30

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the measure to postpone all mass conferences will be imposed until April 30, following which Putrajaya will then review whether to extend it or otherwise depending on the situation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Following rising cases of locally-transmitted novel coronavirus infection (Covid-19), all international conferences, mass gatherings and sporting events should either be cancelled or postponed, Prime Minister Tan Seri Muhyiddin Yassin announced tonight.

In a special address on the matter, Muhyiddin said the measure to postpone all mass conferences will be imposed until April 30, following which Putrajaya will then review whether to extend it or otherwise depending on the situation.

“That is why the government has decided that all assemblies including international conference, sports, social and religious events be adjourned or cancelled depending on the suitability until April 30, 2020. This decision will be re-examined if the Covid-19 situation improves,” he said.

Muhyiddin also hopes that state religious authorities will issue its own respective guidelines to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to Muslims who frequent places of worship, following a list of precautions of Friday prayers released by the minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad yesterday.

