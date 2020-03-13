Minister: All tourism and sporting events in Sarawak to be postponed until further notice

Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters July 25, 2019. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 13 — Regional and international events organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Ministry of Youth and Sports scheduled for the rest of the year have been postponed until further notice, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

The State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said this was following a directive from the state Disaster Management Committee that all government and public events involving more than 250 participants must be postponed to a later date.

Karim said such action had to be taken as public health in Sarawak is the state government’s top priority.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will adhere to the latest decision of the management committee, after Sarawak recorded its first three positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections,” Karim told reporters during a press conference this evening.

“Therefore, all tourism, business, youth and sports events organised or sponsored by our ministries and their agencies will be postponed,” he said, adding that there are about 30 regional and international events that will be affected.

He said the events include the Asean Spartan Race in April, World Rainforest Musical Festival in July, International Dragon Boat Race in October and Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Conference in November.

“When I announced yesterday that we would proceed with organising these events, there was no directive yet.

“But this morning, the disaster committee came with a statement to say that all events where there will be more than 250 participants, should be postponed until further notice,” he said.

Karim said he has informed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg about the postponement of these events.

“But I do hope that the Covid-19 will subside within the next two or three months and if it does and if the organising committees of these events are prepared to start again in the third month, of course, I love to see those events happening.

“I don’t want to see Kuching not having any events,” he said.