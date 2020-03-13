Covid-19: Decision on Sukma 2020 to be made next week

Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today the meeting will be chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pic). — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 13 ― The Sukma Supreme Committee is expected to decide at a meeting next week whether Sukma (Malaysia Games) 2020 scheduled for July in Johor will be postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today the meeting will be chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“Let’s wait for the decision to be made at the meeting next week,” he told Bernama.

The meeting comes in the wake of an order by the Malaysian Sports Commissioner for the indefinite postponement of all local and international sporting events in the country over Covid-19.

The sports commissioner made the announcement after the Health Ministry called for the postponement of all mass gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. ― Bernama