Anwar tells Perikatan to stop politicking and deal with Covid-19, economic woes

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, March 13 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to stop politicking and focus on containing the Covid-19 outbreak and getting the nation's economy back on track.

The once deputy prime minister said he doesn’t see any clear direction from the new government on how to address the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, leading to unemployment and shrinking revenues for small-time businesses.

“They have been discussing to take over the government maybe in the past few month, maybe even a year, so now they should focus on the concerns of the people such the economy and Covid-19.

“At the moment, I don’t see any clear direction on the matter. Leadership is lacking in the country,’’ he said.

Anwar then stressed that Pakatan Harapan will stick to its principles and continue to speak out on the economy, human rights and other matters of good governance.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded nine news cases, bringing the total to 158 cases in the country.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Health urged Malaysians to postpone or avoid mass gatherings, and to take part in social distancing.

Bursa Malaysia dipped 6.27 per cent at mid-day today amid a selldown across the board as bear market set precedence throughout the region on mounting fears and uncertainties caused by Covid-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.



