No Covid-19-linked death in Tawau, says health officer

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TAWAU, March 12 — Members of the public are advised not to spread fake news that a man died due to Covid-19 infection at Tawau Hospital.

Tawau Health officer Dr G. Navindran said the 58-year-old man was suspected of being infected with the virus and was currently under surveillance at the hospital.

“It was likely that the person who spread the fake news saw a deceased patient being taken out of the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“However, the case was not related to the man who is currently under surveillance,” he told reporters when met at the hospital today.

Earlier today, a message went viral on media social claiming there was a death due to the Covid-19 infection at Tawau Hospital.

Elaborating further, Dr Navindran said the man was suspected to have been infected with the virus after attending a tabligh gathering at Jamek Seri Petaling Mosque, Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1, where a participant from Brunei was tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

He also said nearly 30 individuals who attended the gathering had come to Tawau Hospital for health screenings last night. — Bernama