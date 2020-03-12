Nik Nazmi: 27 PKR members sacked, quit party so far

A man sits in front of a PKR flag painted on a roller shutter in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― To date, 27 PKR members have either been sacked from the party or quit it following the recent political issues which led to a change in government.

PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said they included the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin who were sacked by the party’s Central Leadership Council on Feb 24, as well as two other members who were sacked by the council on March 1, and others, through evidence gathered on the social media, video recordings, media announcements and others.

“The sacking of four other members from the party will be processed soon, based on the same sources of evidence,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said, between January 1 and March 11, PKR approved 12,896 new members, with Perak recording the biggest number of applications at 3,108, followed by Selangor (2,352), Sarawak (1,559), Kedah (1,414) and Johor (959).

In a separate statement, Nik Nazmi said the PH leadership has to meet and discuss the recent statements made by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Pakatan Harapan which comprises Keadilan (PKR), Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara) and DAP must meet and discuss Pakatan Harapan’s stand.

“Other views do not represent that of Keadilan (PKR) and Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said attention must be given to the reformation agenda and PH must go back to the spirit in the party’s Buku Harapan, which is to fight for the people. ― Bernama