Malaysians urged to postpone mass gatherings in light of Covid-19 pandemic

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh March 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SUNGAI BULOH, March 12 — Malaysians have been urged to postpone or limit any form of mass gathering in light of the Covid-19 outbreak which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba also urged those who were symptomatic to practise social distancing near large crowds and if necessary, avoid venturing to public places in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

“The Cabinet is urging people to hold fewer mass gatherings and events in order to avoid getting infected with Covid-19,” he told a press conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh here.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said Friday prayers were still obligatory, but mosques have been urged to take necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of their congregations.

This comes after the Health Ministry announced it was tracking around 5,000 citizens across the country believed to have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus during a religious event at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The contact tracing was initiated after neighbouring Brunei reported its first case of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a 53-year-old man who had attended the same event at a mosque between February 28 and March 1.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday declared the Covid-19 outbreak, which has swept through over 110 countries, with at least 118,000 cases diagnosed, a global pandemic.

It’s the first time the WHO has called an outbreak a pandemic since the H1N1 “swine flu” in 2009.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba demonstrates the correct way to wear a face mask after a press conference at Hospital Sg Buloh March 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

On the country’s preparedness level in handling the outbreak following the WHO’s announcement, Adham said there were 12 hospitals nationwide readily available to accommodate patients tested positive for Covid-19 and those under investigation.

Of the 12 hospitals, Adham said Hospital Sungai Buloh itself has been designated as the main treatment facility to handle the outbreak with a total capacity of 772 beds.

“Our preparedness level is of the highest. We can admit patients quickly if the disease spreads quickly,” he said while thanking medical personnel working round-the-clock during the outbreak.

He also assured the safety of Malaysians returning home from overseas as they would be screened thoroughly by airport authorities.

On the travel ban which would effectively be enforced tomorrow, Adham said no new country would be added to the list to date following the Cabinet’s decision yesterday.

The Cabinet decided yesterday to impose additional entry bans on travellers from Italy, Iran and South Korea following the Covid-19 outbreak in these countries.

The ban also applies to other foreigners visiting these three countries or transiting at any entry point.

However, Malaysians, permanent residents and long-term pass holders would also be subjected to a 14-day observation period at home.

*Note: A previous edition of the story contained an error which has since been corrected.