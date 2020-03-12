Kedah Umno ready on possible change of government

Kedah Umno does not rule out the possibility of a change in the state government administration following the setting up of the new federal government under Perikatan Nasional. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, March 12 — Kedah Umno does not rule out the possibility of a change in the state government administration following the setting up of the new federal government under Perikatan Nasional (PN), said Kedah Umno Information chief, Datuk Suraya Yaacob.

Suraya, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said prior to this the governments in other states, namely, Johor, Melaka and Perak had undergone administrative changes due to the change in government at the federal level and the same was expected to take place in Kedah.

‘’Undeniably, Kedah too is receiving the effect of the political crisis when many of the people in the state are expectant of a similar change at the state government level.

‘’Grasping what is happening and taking a lesson from the political episodes which are taking place, Kedah Umno takes the stand of wait and see..nevertheless, we are still prepared for any form of change to the state government’s administration,’’ she said in a statement here today.

However, she said any administrative changes taking place in the state should be in line with the constitution, law and must stress on the interest of the people.

Suraya said Umno, with PAS in Kedah Muafakat Nasional, were also now in the general election mode as a precautionary measure in case of a shock dissolution of the State Assembly.

‘’We (Kedah Umno) learnt that the process of distribution of the State and Parliamentary seats between Umno/BN and PAS is almost complete. The process of distribution of seats is seen more strategic and simpler without having to think of sharing seats with other quarters,’’ said Suraya who is also Sungai Tiang State Assemblywoman.

Currently, Umno and PAS were the oppositions in the Kedah State Assembly with 17 seats compared to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Pakatan Harapan which formed the state government with 19 seats.

Prior to this, Kedah PAS deputy commissioner 1, and opposition chief, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was reported to have claimed that several state assemblymen from the government block were expected to announce their support to PN in the near future, to simultaneously result in a change in the state government. — Bernama