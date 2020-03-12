Dr M says watching how Muhyiddin handles corruption-tainted Umno leaders

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with Cabinet ministers before the first new Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will reserve judgement of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet until the latter demonstrates how he will treat Perikatan Nasional leaders with corruption cases.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, he also said he wished to see how Umno leaders still facing trial will behave now that their party is back in power.

“What will their roles be? So far, we see they are not listed in the Cabinet. Fine.

“We want to see how these problematic Umno people respond later. Will they accept their trials, convictions, and imprisonment, when they gave power to Muhyiddin? I want to see their reactions and actions,” he said.

Among Umno leaders facing corruption and money-laundering charges are its former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

Also on trial are former ministers Tan Sri Shahrir Samad and Tan Sri Isa Samad, former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

Najib’s wife and stepson, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, are also on trial for corruption and money laundering.

Dr Mahathir previously used his rejection of Umno to explain why he did not go through with the plan to lead Bersatu into a new coalition that eventually became Perikatan Nasional.

He asserted that he resigned as the prime minister in February as he could not accept working with Umno as a party.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.



