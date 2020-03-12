Covid-19: Selangor postpones all large-scale events

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Selangor Land Carnival 2020 and Selangor Job Fair 2020 will be on hold for now. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PELABUHAN KLANG, March 12 — Selangor has put on hold all its large-scale events, effective immediately.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said among postponed programmes were Selangor Land Carnival 2020 and Selangor Job Fair 2020 which were scheduled to be held this weekend.

“Following the declaration that Covid-19 is now a pandemic, all large-scale events will be postponed with immediate effect until the situation improved.

“The private sector is also advised to postpone non-critical programmes following the two-fold increase in Covid-19 infection currently, which has the potential to continue to spread,” he told reporters after visiting Westports Malaysia here today.

On the state assembly sitting anticipated to start this Monday for two weeks, Amirudin said it would be held as scheduled with a tightened precautionary measure.

Besides health check, hand sanitisers and face masks will be provided to all involved, he said. — Bernama