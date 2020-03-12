173 tabligh participants undergo Covid-19 test in Tawau

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TAWAU, March 12 — A total of 173 individuals who participated in a tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur have been tested for Covid-19 at the Tawau Health Clinic today.

Tawau Health officer Dr G Navindran said they were among 350 individuals from the district who attended the convention that was held from February 27 to March 1.

“All of them including their families are currently undergoing 14-day self-quarantine at their respective home,” he told a news conference here, adding that he believed the remaining individuals would come forward to undergo the test soon.

Earlier today, it was reported that a man who attended the gathering was currently put under surveillance at Tawau Hospital after showing symptoms of being infected with the virus.

Yesterday, it was reported that Brunei recorded its first Covid-19 confirmed case after an individual who had just returned from the same gathering was tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Tawau Hospital deputy director Dr Azman Ibrahim said the hospital had geared up for any eventuality.

“We have reserved 60 beds for the purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tawau Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas issued a stern warning against spreading false information on Covid-19 in the district.

He said police would not hesitate to act on any individual found to have spread fake news relating to the infection. — Bernama