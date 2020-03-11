Muhyiddin chairs first Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with Cabinet ministers before the first new Cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired the new government’s first Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra here today.

The meeting which commenced at 9.25 am was attended by all 31 ministers who were sworn in yesterday.

Muhyiddin and the ministers posed for a group photo just before the start of the meeting.

On March 9, Muhyiddin announced his Cabinet line-up, and for the first time in Malaysian administrative history, it did not include a deputy prime minister.

The prime minister instead announced the appointment of four senior ministers, namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as International Trade and Industry Minister; Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister; Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister; and Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

The Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati here yesterday.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1.

Also present in today’s Cabinet meeting was Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet) Datuk Dr Farizah Ahmad. — Bernama