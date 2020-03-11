Hishammuddin: Covid-19 is our priority

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein shakes hands with ministry staff at the ministry in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The top priority of the Foreign Ministry now is on Covid-19 related issues as it has affected the economy and the well-being of Malaysians, particularly those remaining in countries seriously affected by the outbreak, said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The newly-minted Foreign Minister said Wisma Putra needs to look up on this virus issue seriously as it had also affected Malaysians’ frame of mind and if it was not managed properly, there could be repercussions.

“Covid-19 has affected the whole world and we have a strong relationship with countries that are also going through that situation. Why not share best practices?

“The best way to do it is to get best practices with all the countries out there (measures to overcome the virus). Well, Wisma Putra cannot decide because this is something that will be decided by the Cabinet, but we can present to the Cabinet our findings,” he told a media conference after clocking in and meeting Foreign Ministry staff at Wisma Putra today.

Hishammuddin said he would raise the Covid-19 issue with his counterparts in China, Singapore, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to find the best solutions in tackling the outbreak.

He said Covid-19 was one of the important matters discussed in the first Cabinet meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government this morning.

On his first day in Wisma Putra, Hishammuddin said he was overwhelmed by the strong support given by the ministry staff.

Hishammuddin, who has held various ministerial posts, said he also received lots of communication requests from his foreign counterparts today.

“The response from foreign countries have been extraordinary and overwhelming. Just last night I was informed of call requests from several foreign ministers, with six calls already lined up just for today.

Hishammuddin said the countries include China, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand and several other countries in the South-east Asian region.

“As I said in my speech, we are in a situation of great complexity in a borderless world right now, geopolitical considerations must be taken into account for diplomatic purposes and we want to make it better in the future, “ he said. — Bernama