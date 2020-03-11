150 containers of plastic waste shipped back, 84 more to follow, says minister

Environment Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the deadline for finalising the shipment of all the plastic waste containers depends on the important documents that need to be prepared, besides informing the exporting country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — About 150 containers of plastic waste have been shipped back to the exporting countries while another 84 will be sent back in the near future, said Environment Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the countries heading the list comprised Belgium, the United Kingdom, France and Vietnam.

Tuan Ibrahim said the deadline for finalising the shipment of all the plastic waste containers depends on the important documents that need to be prepared, besides informing the exporting country.

“When the container arrives, we need to conduct a thorough inspection to confirm whether it is in violation of our rules and if it is than the containers will be sent back,” he told a press conference after chairing his first post-Cabinet meeting here today.

He said the Ministry, through the Department of Environment, would continue efforts to curb illegally imported plastic waste to keep Malaysia free from pollution. — Bernama