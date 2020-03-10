Selangor ready to cooperate with Putrajaya, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the government is prepared to cooperate with the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 10 — The Selangor government is prepared to cooperate with the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, for the well-being of people in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who said this, also hoped that relations between the state government and federal government would be on a more professional basis.

“For the well-being of Selangor and Malaysia, both sides need to have close cooperation as this state contributes up to 25 per cent to the country’s revenue. If it (relations) fails, the people will be the most affected.

“Realising this fact, I extend my hand to cooperate with the federal government in a professional manner,” he told reporters, here, today when asked to comment on the appointment of federal ministers and deputy ministers yesterday.

Earlier, Amirudin officiated at the handing-over of appointment letters for the state’s gender mainstreaming which was also attended by state executive councillor for Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced the new Cabinet line-up chosen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and PAS.

On March 1, Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s 8th prime minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara. — Bernama