Now, Perak rep Paul Yong blames DAP’s Nga, Ngeh for Pakatan state govt collapse

IPOH, March 10 — Former DAP assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who turned independent to support Perikatan Nasional, has today accused Nga Kor Ming and Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Perak state government.

Yong said the duo had “used” former state committee executive chairman Abdul Aziz Bari to table a vote of no confidence against Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who earlier today tendered his resignation, which then resulted in the collapse.

“Ahmad Faizal had many times said that he was pressured by Nga and Ngeh, especially on the issue of giving out permanent land ownership.

“They also used Aziz Bari to get a vote of no confidence against Ahmad Faizal and carried out various agendas which led to the divide in PH party component and also expedite the fall of PH government,” he said at a press conference.

Yong revealed this after accusing the duo had used “cyber-troopers” to attack him and A. Sivasubraniam, who quit the party, as well as their family and friends.

“The Perak DAP chairman and also the State DAP adviser instigated a group of people to protest at my service centre in Tronoh in the next two days in order to trick people by saying that I’m a traitor,” he said, referring to Nga and Ngeh.

“I advise them to stop this demonstration. I will not hesitate to reveal their secret and other matters which is not known by the public.”

He also claimed that many DAP committee members do not like Nga, accusing the latter of “dictatorship”.

“I hope he will change his attitude and style before more party members and leaders decide to leave the party,” he said.

Yesterday, the Tronoh assemblyman together Sivasubramaniam, who is the Buntong assemblyman quit the party.

Amanah assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim also announced his departure from his party at the same press conference.

All of them said they were resigning to become independent assemblymen backing Perikatan Nasional’s mentri besar.

Yong also said that the negative perception created by Nga and Ngeh that the PH government collapse because of the decision we take to quit the party is not true.

“Whether, we quit or did not quit. PH government already fell. Bersatu, Umno and PAS already have 32 seats, which is sufficient to form a new government.

“Therefore, our decision is not in any way was the cause of the PH government fell,” he said.