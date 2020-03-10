Not in Cabinet? Hadi Awang says staying out to keep an eye on PAS ministers

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a press conference at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today he did not wish to take up a Cabinet post as he wishes to lead his party to monitor the conduct of the federal government, especially party members who were appointed ministers and deputies.

In an address streamed on Facebook, the Marang MP said this concept should already be understood at length by PAS members, particularly by those who wish to learn the concept of political Islam which the party promotes.

“This is a change that must be seen democratically, and PAS sent names to be appointed as ministers and deputy ministers so they can be involved in the Cabinet, per the concept of the party ruling the government,” Hadi said.

Three PAS MPs were appointed as ministers: Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, and Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said PAS MPs appointed as ministers and deputy ministers will also prove the Islamist party’s ability in administration and management, while still being monitored by the party at large.

Hadi also spoke at length about the political uncertainty leading up to the ascension of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, adding that the party took steps to save the government through democratic means by uniting the Muslim ummah and the wider society at large.

“The Muslim Ummah through the unity of Malay-Muslims who dominate the people cannot be denied, and at the same time can the diversity of our society be denied as well. We succeeded in forming a coalition among Malay-Muslims and non-Muslims who are not extremist.

“This was clearly proven during the Tanjung Piai by-election, in which Umno and PAS came together to support a non-Muslim MCA candidate in a Malay-Muslim majority area against a Malay-Muslim candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu, then still in Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Hadi also expressed hope that PN would become a role model, and placed hopes on Muhyiddin’s leadership in the period leading up to preparations for the 15th general elections.