Christina open to working with Jeffrey on Sabah tourism

Newly minted Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan waves as he is seen entering the Seri Perdana March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew says she is open to working with Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan in developing the tourism sector in the state.

She said this was in line with the Sabah state government’s stance to cooperate on a ‘government to government’ basis with the federal government.

“If Jeffrey states (he is willing) to cooperate, I will concur, as its for the benefit of the tourism sector in the state,” she told reporters after handing over RM2 million in contributions to the Wuhan Fund to China’s Consul General Liang Caide here today.

The Sabah Government-initiated fund in collaboration with the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah was set up to help China in facing the Covid-19 outbreak.

Jeffrey was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture in the federal Cabinet announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday. — Bernama