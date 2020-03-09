Who is Dr Adham Baba, the health minister who will lead fight against Covid-19?

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has been named as the new Minister of Health. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Health Ministry which operated without a minister for two weeks following the political turmoil on Feb 23, today saw Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba named as the new Minister of Health in the Cabinet of the eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced his new cabinet at a special media conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya and members of the Cabinet would be taking their respective oath of office tomorrow (March 10).

Dr Adham, 57, obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Universiti Malaya in 1987 and worked as a medical officer at the Ministry of Health from 1988 to 1990.

The Batu Pahat boy who started his career as a medical practitioner in the private sector in 1990, today owns Klinik Adham Sdn Bhd network.

He was the Parliamentary Secretary of Higher Education Ministry from 2004 to 2008 and was a special officer (Education) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (2000-2004).

In fact, Dr Adham also held several senior posts in government-linked companies among them as the Pro-Chancellor of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) from 2013 to 2018 as well as UniKL Medical Services Sdn Bhd chairman from 2010 to 2015.

The involvement of the Johor UMNO Information chief in politics began in 1991 when he was a member of Senai UMNO division committee.

Later, he contested in the Tenggara Parliamentary seat in the 11th general election and emerged victorious.

After that, he was voted in as Pasir Raja assemblyman for two terms in the 12th and 13th general elections.

Following is the biography of Dr Adham :

Name : Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba

Date of Birth : 6 October 1962

Place of Birth : Sungai Dulang Rengit, Batu Pahat, Johor

Spouse : Datin Taibah Tabrani (died in April 22 2007)

Education : Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Universiti Malaya

Political career in government sector :

• 2018 to date – MP for Tenggara (BN-UMNO)

• 2008 to 2018 – Pasir Raja assemblyman

• 2004 to 2008 – Tenggara MP and Higher Education Ministry Parliamentary Secretary

• 2000 to 2004 – Youth and Sports Ministry Special Officer (Education)

• 1988 to 1990 – Ministry of Health Medical Officer

Career in the private sector and government-linked company :

• 1990 to date – Medical Doctor (Klinik Adham Sdn Bhd network)

• 2013 to 2018 – Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Pro Chancellor and Yayasan Pelajaran Negeri Johor board member

• 2010 to 2018 – UniKL Board of Directors chairman and UniKL Council Board (Lembaga Majlis) chairman

• 2010 to 2015 – UniKL Medical Sdn Bhd chairman and UniKL Resources Sdn Bhd chairman

Involvement in social activities

Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) chairman of Felda Bukit Besar since 2000 to date.

Malaysian Aspirasi Leaders Alumni Association (ASPIRASI) advisor (2000-now).

Gagasan Aman Kampus Nasional advisor (2011-now).

— Bernama