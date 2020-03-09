Syed Saddiq’s elder brother joins Umno

Syed Abdullah (second from left), the elder brother to Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, is pictured submitting his Umo membership application form. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Umno announced today that Syed Abdullah Abdul Rahman, the elder brother to Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, has joined the Malay nationalist party.

In a post on the Umno Youth Facebook page that mocked Syed Saddiq, the party said the news would be shocking to the former youth and sports minister.

The post included a photograph of Syed Abdullah submitting his membership application form.

“Syed Abdullah’s entry into the Umno party shows that Umno remains relevant with the youth,” the party said on the PPUM Online page.

The Malay nationalist party went on to say it welcomed young professionals to join and share their ideas on a so-called New Deal for coming generations.

It also congratulated Syed Abdullah for choosing Umno despite his younger brother’s criticism of the party.