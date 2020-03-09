MBs, CMs welcome formation of new Cabinet

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob hopes relations between the Kelantan and federal governments can be strengthened following new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 9 — Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob hopes relations between the Kelantan and federal governments can be further strengthened following the announcement of the new Cabinet line-up by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

“May Allah grant direction and guidance to the Cabinet ministers to carry out their duties fairly and with integrity for the development and harmony of the country,” he said in a statement in congratulating Muhyiddin on the Cabinet appointments as consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Muhyiddin today listed nine members of Parliament and a senator from Kelantan in his Cabinet line-up, with five of them being made ministers, including one also as Senior Minister, and four others as deputy ministers.

The five are Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister (Senior Minister); Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy); Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law); Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as Environment Minister; and Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Federal Territories Minister.

The four deputy ministers are Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Defence); Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs); Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (Women and Family); and Tumpat MP Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (Agriculture and Food Industry).

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would take an open approach and was ready to cooperate with the federal government.

He said that irrespective of whoever was appointed (as ministers), the Sabah government would stick to its principle of government-to-government (G-To-G) cooperation to ensure continued development in the state.

“We are one country and Sabah is not isolated. If they (the Federal Cabinet ministers) want help from the state government, we are ready to cooperate.

“In terms of health (for example), they (the Federal government) will need land to build hospitals and that comes under the jurisdiction of the state government. So, there needs to be cooperation for the benefit of the people,” he told reporters.

Two Sabah MPs were made ministers and four as deputy ministers.

Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandiee, who is also secretary of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah, is now Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry while Kota Marudu MP and Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili is a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

The four deputy ministers are Kudat MP Datuk Rahim Bakri (Deputy Finance Minister I); Keningau MP and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffery Kitingan (Tourism, Arts and Culture); Pensiangan MP and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup (Prime Minister’s Department (Economy); and Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin (Home Affairs II).

Meanwhile, Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man told Bernama that the Cabinet appointments were the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

Perlis Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said those appointed to the Cabinet formed the backbone to the new government under the eighth Prime Minister.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan, meanwhile, said the new Cabinet announcement showed the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring Malaysia could continue to move forward.

Wan Saiful described the Cabinet as one that could bring political and economic stability to the country.

In George Town, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang was placing high hopes on the new federal government.

“The government of Penang is committed to cooperating as well as adhering to all stated procedures involving approvals for previous and on-going mega projects,” he said in a statement.

He added that Penang was among the main contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product in various aspects, including foreign as well as domestic investments, tourism, services and other related products.

“The people of Penang deserve fair treatment from the new Cabinet; and that is also the hope of the Penang government,” he said. — Bernama