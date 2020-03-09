Johor Umno thank PM for appointing nine Johor reps to Cabinet

Sembrong MP and new Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — With the new ministerial positions, Johor Umno has expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for appointing nine Johor MPs into his Cabinet.

Johor Umno secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said they are grateful that Muhyiddin had entrusted six ministers and three deputy ministers from the state to be under his leadership.

“We hope and pray that they are able to contribute to the nation through their respective ministries.

“This clearly show their abilities and trust coming from the country’s leadership towards Johoreans,” said Samsolbari in a statement here.

Samsolbari, who was also recently appointed as the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Rural Development Committee chairman, said that Johor Umno hopes that the newly appointed Cabinet members would also bring blessings to the state.

Among the Johor MPs that were made ministers today were: MCA’s Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong as the Transport Minister, Umno’s Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as the Foreign Affairs Minister, Umno’s Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad as the Higher Education Minister, Umno’s Tenggara MP Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba as Health Minister, Umno’s Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique as the National Unity Minister, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad as the Rural Development Minister.

Meanwhile, those who were appointed deputy ministers from the state were: Bersatu’s Sri Gading MP Datuk Sahruddin Md Salleh who is the Works Deputy Minister, MCA’s Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng is the Agro Entrepreneur and Commodity Deputy Minister and PKR’s Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund R Santhara Kumar who was made the Federal Territory Deputy Minister.