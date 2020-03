Breaking tradition, Muhyiddin appoints four senior ministers rather than deputy PM

PKR leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been appointed as Minister of International Trade and Industry March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin eschewed naming a deputy prime minister today, choosing instead to appoint four “senior ministers” to advise him in his duties.

They are: former PKR leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as Minister of International Trade and Industry, Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group chief executive Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will be appointed as senator to be the Minister of Finance.

No such senior minister was appointed from Islamist party PAS.

