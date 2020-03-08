Slashed body found cemented in plastic drum in Alor Star

Initial investigation found that there was an argument between the suspect and the victim before the younger man took out a machete and slashed the victim to death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR STAR, March 8 — The body of a man believed to have been slashed to death with a machete by his younger brother last Friday was found in a cement-filled plastic drum in Kampung Padang Hassan here this morning.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Sapii Ahmad said the discovery was made following the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect at 7.30am.

“Police received the information on the incident at 6.30am today and arrested the suspect about one hour later at his family house. We found the body encased in cement in the plastic drum behind the house,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said an initial investigation found that there was an argument between the suspect and the 34-year-old victim before the younger man took out a machete and slashed the victim to death.

“The suspect then put the body into a plastic drum before filling it with cement,” he said, adding that during the incident no other family members were at home.

Sapii said the police had sought assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department to extricate the body from the plastic drum and the remains were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for post-mortem.

“We will obtain a remand order for the suspect to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said. — Bernama